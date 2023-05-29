Gordon gave Newcastle the lead with his first goal for the club in only his fourth start as he poked in Elliot Anderson’s low cross. A Kieran Trippier own goal saw the game end 1-1 as The Magpies finished fourth place in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the first time the club has qualified for Champions League football in over 20 years and Gordon was delighted to get on the scoresheet for the first time since his arrival.

“It was tough chasing the ball in that heat, but we stuck together and it was another top performance,” Gordon said after the draw at Stamford Bridge. “I felt like my goal was never going to come! I had a few chances and I was starting to overplay things in my head but I’m glad to get it. I told [Frank Lampard] I would do it against him!”

Gordon signed for Newcastle in January from Everton for £45million but has only been a bit-part player in Eddie Howe’s side. But with Champions League football as well as the Premier League to contend with next season, the 22-year-old is hoping to kick on.

“I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead,” Gordon admitted. “It is difficult to adapt to the manager’s style because he has such high standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These people haven’t had Champions League football for so long and it couldn’t happen to better people. I’m delighted for everyone.