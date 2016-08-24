Ramblers’ call to join walking event

Keen hikers in South Tyneside are being encouraged to take part in a national event.

This September the Ramblers is getting the North East on its feet with Walk About – its biggest ever free nationwide walking event, offering a walk to suit everyone.

The festival takes place from Saturday, September 3, to Sunday, September 11.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy – from a short stroll in the park to a challenging hike up a mountain.

But people don’t have to wait to get started. The Ramblers has launched a free online tracker that allows people to log their walking activity and make the most of everything the festival has to offer.

The Ramblers’ director of walking development, Simon Barnett, said: “We all know walking can do wonders for our wellbeing, which is why we want to get the nation on its feet with our biggest free walking festival to date.

“Walking is good for our health and our minds and we want everyone to be able to experience the many benefits and joys it can bring.

“But we wanted to encourage people to get more active in advance of the festival, which is why we’ve introduced our new online tracker, which allows people to log all their walking activity and monitor their progress.

“It’s a great way to build up activity levels, which means that by the time the festival comes around people will be able to step out on a longer walk.”

Walk About is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Anyone can take part by visiting www.ramblers.org.uk/walkabout and starting to log their walking trips – whether short or long, in the town or the countryside, alone or with friends.