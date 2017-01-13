Recalling happier times of tragic South Shields pilot cutter

My thanks go to Kevin Blair who got in touch following the recent article on the tragic pilot cutter Protector.

New Year’s Eve marked the 100th anniversary of the loss of Protector, which sank off the North Pier of the Tyne after striking a mine, with the loss of all aboard.

Kevin wrote: “I knew I had a postcard of the launch somewhere, so I set myself to find it.” Which he did.

He added: “The postcard is postmarked September 17, 1907, which is only eight days after the launch at Rennoldson’s shipyard.”

Two of the other pictures (from the 1950s) are maritime-related while the third is an undated office scene. What can you tell me about them?