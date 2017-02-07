South Shields’ Trinity House in the spotlight

Today we shine the spotlight on Trinity House Youth Centre, and just some of the youngsters who have taken part in the many and varied events organised by the facility over the years.

Back in 1988, youth club members were pictured using their “creative talents” to spruce up the Laygate centre.

Trinity youngsters visit McNulty Marine Services yard in Commercial Road.

That same year, children from the centre got the chance to tour a giant rig which had brought jobs to the town.

The children were shown around American oil firm Amerada Hess’s rig AH 001 at McNulty Marine Services’ yard in Commercial Road.

Do you recognise any of the youngsters in these and the other pictures featured?