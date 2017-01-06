Youth club’s awards in memory of former members are inspiring others

Yesterday we heard how the De La Salle youth group in South Shields is continuing to remember former members, thanks to a host of highly-prized memorial trophies.

As Patricia Folland explains, one of them is the Peter Scott Memorial Trophy, named after a young man who believed in “enjoying life while you can”.

De La Salle award winners.

Despite being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, she told how Peter “never lost his sense of humour, his zest for life and his interest in others.”

“He brought the best out in other people and his ‘award pals’ took him all over,” says Patricia.

“They paid, accompanied and cared for him in Lourdes and took him in his wheelchair to several ‘gigs’ in the months before his death in September 1983, aged 23 years.

“The trophy was presented by three of his award group and is awarded to the person who has given 100% effort in all youth club activities while participating in the award scheme, and since gaining the gold award, has continued to support all activities.

“Most importantly, the recipient has continued to work with the younger children in the youth club.”

The Monica Peacock Memorial Trophy, meanwhile, was given by Monica’s award group as “a permanent reminder of how fragile life is, and how we all must make the most of every day we have by serving others “ which Monica cheerfully and conscientiously did, both in her work as a nurse, as a mother and as a youth club member.

“Monica (nee Hepple) was one of the first gold award holders, and married another gold award holder, Paul Peacock. She was also in the first group of 10 to go to Lourdes. She was a pioneer of all that is now good in De La Salle.

“Monica died very suddenly from a cerebral haemorrhage on March 16, 1992 aged 33 years.

“The award is presented to the person or family who has either given unstinting service to the community of De La Salle.”

Finally, the Cardinal Hume Trophy recalls Cardinal Basil Hume, who was the patron of De La Salle from 1993 to his death in 2000.

“This award,” reveals Patricia, “is given for the young person who shows excellent example to the younger members in the living of their Christian faith.”