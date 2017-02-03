Metro users reminded of timetable changes this weekend

Metro passengers are being reminded to check journey times as a new timetable comes into place from Sunday

The new timetable will see early-morning weekday services from Sunderland, South Shields and North Tyneside stations, reflecting changing demand from passengers.

And changes at peak times will provide a better evening peak service on one of Metro’s busiest corridors, between Pelaw and Monkseaton.

There will still be a train every six to 12 minutes daytime service throughout the Metro system and the same first and last train times.

But many departure times from individual stations are changing by a minute or two.

Full information on the new timetable can also be found at www.nexus.org.uk and by using the North East journey planner on the website.

People with iPhones can download a free new app produced by Metro operator DB Regio providing at-a-glance timetable information as well as live updates on services.

An android version of the app will also be launched next week.

Customer services director Paul Walker said: “We are responding to demand by providing more trains when people say they need them, while retaining the basic core service which makes Metro the most frequent urban rail system outside London.

“We don’t want our passengers to be caught out on the Monday morning commute, where train times might have changed by a minute or two.

“We’ve produced a free new app providing timetable information as well as live service updates, as well as updating all timetables at stations this weekend."

The timetable changes are based on feedback from Metro customers as well as market research and passenger counts."