Anger after yob receives ‘joke’ sentence for leaving South Shields dad in coma

The family of a man who was left in a coma by a ‘one-punch’ attack - and feel they have been let down by the justice system - have been backed by Gazette readers.

Connor Jary, 18, of Moreland Road, South Shields, was jailed for three years last Thursday after admitting the attack on Calvin Mclellan, which has left him in a coma for seven months.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he carried out the attack last August while he was on bail – with two others – for an earlier violent incident. Jary admitted GBH.

Mr Mclellan, 30, from South Shields, remains in a ‘sleep-coma’ at Sunderland Royal and is unable to feed himself or communicate with his loved ones.

Mandy Douglas, Calvin’s older sister, said: “That thug has destroyed our family and taken Calvin’s life as he knew it.

“In less than three years time he will be back out to live his life but, for all we know, Calvin may well still be lying in hospital.

“No sentence was ever going to be equal to the pain he’s caused, but three years?

“I hope he realises that he’s robbed a mother of a son, siblings of their brother, and two little girls of their father.”

Gazette readers have echoed her views on our Facebook page.

Laura-Kate Shone said: “Absolutely ridiculous sentence! I’m gutted for Calvin and his family, especially his daughters.”

Pamela Smith said: “He will only serve half of that and then could get home curfew tag. Disgusting.”

Yvonne Anderson said: “Can the CPS and/or the family of the victim appeal against the sentence?

“This is a ludicrously light sentence.”

Derek Edmond said: “He will do just half that sentence. If he’s been on remand that comes off as well. Disgraceful.”

Sonia Worthington said: “Disgusting, this is no punishment.”

Angela Price said: “What a damn disgrace our system is.”

Elaine Roxburgh said: “What a joke.”