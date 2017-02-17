Brian Wilson to perform Pet Sounds at North East outdoor gig

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson is to head to the region to play an album hailed among the best of all time.

Pet Sounds will be played by his band as part of the Live From Times Square series of concerts held in Newcastle city centre this summer.

Brian Wilson, pictured during the Pet Sounds era.

Musician and songwriter Wilson will be accompanied by Al Jardine, a fellow founding member of the band, and Blondie Chaplin, who joined the group later in its career.

The event will be held in the space next to the Centre for Life, on Sunday, August 6, with Seasick Steve and Martha Reeves & the Vandellas lined up to support.

Tickets are available for over 16s only and will be on sale from 9am on Monday.

They cost £49.50 each plus a transaction fee.

Wilson and his band performed Pet Sounds and other favourites to a sold out audience at Sage Gateshead last May.

The show was part of a 2016 world tour announced to celebrate the iconic album for a final time in honour of its 50th anniversary.

The other gigs as part of Live From Times Square are Jake Bugg on Thursday, July 27, James plus special guests on Saturday, July 29, Hacienda Classical on Friday, August 4, and Manic Street Preachers on Saturday, August 5.

For more details visit the Think Tank? Facebook page.

Tickets for Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds can be bought via http://www.seetickets.com/event/brian-wilson-presents-pet-sounds/times-square/1072974