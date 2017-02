One person needed treatment by paramedics after a minibus has collided with a lamp-post on South Shields seafront this afternoon.

The southbound lane of the A183 at Gypsies Green is closed for recovery work.

A black car was also involved in the accident.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 2.44pm.

"The police were on the scene. We sent one ambulance.

"There was one patient who was able to be treated at the scene."

The scene at the seafront

Police are at the scene

The minibus has collided with a lamp post