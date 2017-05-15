HTC to release 'squeezable' smartphone as it fights off pressure from Samsung and Apple

HTC's new flagship smartphone is expected to feature technology that enables users to squeeze it as a form of interaction.

Reports claim the new phone, allegedly named the HTC U, will contain sensors that enable users to take photos and launch apps just by squeezing the device.

The Taiwanese smartphone giant is holding a live event in Taipei on Tuesday where the new flagship device is expected to be revealed.

Improvements to the camera and battery life are also likely to be discussed during the unveiling.

In the run-up to the event, the tech giant has frequently mentioned its new device's "squeezable" ability in marketing campaigns, but the full extent of the technology is still not known.

The company has said it plans to introduce "a new way to interact with your smartphone" as part of the launch and has teased the squeezing method in videos on its Twitter account.

A mainstream smartphone featuring a "squeezable" interaction has not been attempted previously.

Since its One M8 smartphone picked up multiple phone of the year awards in 2014, HTC has struggled to maintain and replicate that success.

The manufacturer has come under increased pressure from Samsung and Apple, as well as emerging Chinese firms such as OnePlus and Huawei.

HTC remains a popular manufacturer on the Android platform, however the tech firm has enjoyed more notable success in the last year with the launch of its virtual reality headset, Vive.