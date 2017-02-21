Job losses announced at Sunderland AFC as club fights relegation

Jobs are set to go at Sunderland AFC, the club has today announced.

The Black Cats have released a statement saying that following a review of its business operations, a number of roles and departments will be “consolidated”, leading to a “reduction of the club’s workforce”.

The number of jobs affected have not been specified.

SAFC chief executive Martin Bain said: “In recent months we have undertaken a detailed review of the club’s entire operation.

“It is clear that the business had lost its focus and we now have to ensure that we are better equipped to be able to concentrate on the areas that are key to taking Sunderland AFC forward.

“Our infrastructure provides a tremendous platform and it is important that we capitalise on this by channeling our efforts into those areas that will have an impact.

“We want to ensure that the football club is in the best possible position to grow stronger, both on and off the field.

“The decisions have not been taken lightly.

“The internal process required in order to undertake the changes has already commenced and club staff have been advised of the procedures and timescales involved.”