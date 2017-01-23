Plans for 5,000 job business park receive £42m boost

Plans for a 5,000 job business park on the boarder of Sunderland and South Tyneside received a £42m boost today.

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) - to be created just north of the Nissan factory - aims to create 5,200 jobs and will receive the cash from a £71.6 million boost for the region announced by the Government.

The latest map showing the plan for theInternational Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Local authority leaders have welcomed the cash injection for the joint project.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Paul Watson, said: "We already have one of the biggest and most productive car plants in Europe and we are a centre for electric vehicle research and production.



"We have advanced manufacturing expertise in aerospace and turbo technologies, and we know there's interest and demand for facilities and land for new and expanding companies.



"This is why the IAMP is an important project for Sunderland, South Tyneside, the North East region and the UK economy.



"Following Nissan's recent news, the IAMP is the prime location for the supply chain jobs that will now follow. Sunderland and South Tyneside are working together to ensure that our residents can benefit directly from this major boost for our future wealth and prosperity."



The proposed IAMP is a 100-hectare plus site and consultation is already underway.



Councillor Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "The IAMP project is recognised as being of 'national significance' and today's announcement is another step forward.



"Our region is already at the forefront of British and European manufacturing and the IAMP project is about capitalising on our unrivalled skillsets and cementing that reputation further.



"This funding will ensure the right infrastructure is in place to support the IAMP and the economic opportunities it can unlock."



Proposed for an area close to the A19 and to the north of Nissan’s existing manufacturing plant, the IAMP would provide a world-class environment for high tech industries and advanced manufacturing businesses.

The project is designed to attract more than 5,000 jobs and bring in more than £300m of private sector investment over the next ten years.

The works will include:



• An upgrade to the A1290 connecting it to the Highways England schemes for the A19; new bridges and junctions, and the site drainage system

• Electrical power supply and connections; water and service utility connections and diversions

• Acquisition and management of specific land for ecology mitigation

• Land acquisitions for development sites

• Long-term site management and initial public transport revenue support.



It is anticipated the IAMP can help secure more automotive supply chain jobs following Nissan's recent announcement on the Qashqai and X-Trail replacement models being manufactured in Sunderland from 2020.

Andrew Hodgson, North East Local Enterprise Partnership Chair, said: ‘This latest growth deal allows the North East LEP to invest and drive forward the delivery of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park.

“We will work with our local authority partners, North East Automotive Alliance and the private sector to deliver this vitally important scheme, which is of strategic importance not only for the North East, but for the UK’s industrial strategy.

"The Government has chosen not to back our full Local Growth Fund bid which is deeply disappointing and potentially damaging to our Strategic Economic Plan to grow the North East economy.

"Our LGF allocation gives us no scope to fund a range of projects which would have driven new growth and provided real impetus to business development - as well as giving the North East the chance to contribute more fully to the Government's Northern Powerhouse agenda."

The Government funds - as part of the Industrial Strategy are earmarked for the supporting infrastructure of new roads, access and utilities and it has been designated a 'nationally significant infrastructure project'.

The £91.9m project will also see contributions from the two local authorities and Enterprise Zone income in the form of retained business rates.

The Government say the funding is in addition to £434.1m the region has already been awarded.

The announcement comes as the Government publishes its vision for a modern Industrial Strategy today which aims to build on the UK’s strengths, close the productivity and wealth gap between different regions and drive growth more evenly across the country.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said: “As part of efforts to deliver an economy that works for everyone, the Government is equipping local people with the resources they need to drive forward local growth.

“That is why we’re giving £556 million of new money to the Northern Powerhouse to give businesses the support and opportunities they need to achieve their potential – on top of the £2.9 billion we have already awarded."

First outlined in 2014, the IAMP is a key part of the Sunderland City Deal in Partnership with South Tyneside. The deal is seeing Sunderland and South Tyneside working closely with the North East LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership), plus the areas of Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, as part of the North East Combined Authority (NECA).

