Call for nurses to receive health honours

Calling all health heroes.

The Gazette is looking for even more worthy nominations for our Best of Health Awards.

The awards - organised along with our sister paper The Sunderland Ecjho - have gone off to a great start with dozens of outstanding medical staff being put forward on both Tyneside and Wearside.

But we want even more nominations for all categories so that we can make the job of the judges a really difficult one.

We want to receive nominations from among our brilliant nurses, doctors and midwives.

We are also looking to receive entries to honour exceptional therapists and care workers.

There are so many sections, it is worth taking a look at the list below before deciding which category to enter your own health hero.

Nominations can come from all sources.

Members of the public can nominate and so can health workers – either themselves or a colleague.

Sponsoring the awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group and Quality Hotel Boldon.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 7 and then judges will meet to decide on the shortlist.

The finale will be at the Quality Hotel Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

To nominate, send your name, address, number and email, along with the category name.

Also send the name of the nominee, along with their address, number and email.

Email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or post them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Categories

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

l GP of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Long term achievement.

There will be one winner - covering all areas - chosen in the following categories.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Dental Nurse of the Year.

l Team of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be chosen for South Tyneside only.

l Community Nurse of the Year.