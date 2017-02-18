Care home residents spread random acts of kindness in South Shields

Care home residents have been putting smiles on people’s faces by spreading random acts of kindness.

Garden Hill Care Home, in St Michael’s Avenue, South Shields, has been participating in Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) week.

Some of the kindness pledges made by residents, staff and visitors which are on display at the home.

As part of the celebrations, residents baked and decorated a cake to donate to St Michael’s Church, off Westoe Road, South Shields, for their coffee morning.

The residents chose to help St Michael’s because some of them often attend the church and wanted to show their appreciation.

The cake was dropped off by resident Lilly Burns, who celebrated her 101st birthday last month, and the care home’s activities co-ordinator, Sina Scott.

RAK week was founded in 1995 by non-profit group Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.

Since the initiative began, the organisation believes millions of celebrities, businesses, schools and partners have taken part in the celebrations.

Garden Hill provides residential and nursing care for 38 people.

As part of this project, they also created a display of ‘kindness pledges’ in their reception area, made by those living, working or visiting the home. They hope that it will inspire others into acts of kindness of their own.

Among the pledges posted on the display include collecting a neighbour’s shopping, offering support to those in need and volunteering as an IT tutor for an elderly charity support group.