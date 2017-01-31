Classic children’s tales to be brought to life in South Tyneside summer parade

Classic children’s tales will be brought to life in South Tyneside’s annual summer parade.

Families have been promised a spectacular display as the magic of children’s storytelling is celebrated.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith.

‘Once Upon a Time’ will form the central theme eof the parade, which is taking place on Saturday, July 1.

Colourful characters will feature alongside vibrant floats adorned with decorations, marching bands, stilt walkers, puppets and dance troupes. It will all be inspired by traditional folk tales, fables and children’s stories.

The theme of this year’s parade has been announced by South Tyneside Council to coincide with National Storytelling Week, and was also chosen to celebrate the opening of The Word, National Centre of the Written Word, in South Shields.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, said: “We are already hard at work to bring Once Upon a Time to the streets of South Shields.

The parade promises to be a real spectacle Coun Alan Smith

“Children’s storytelling is a vast world of adventure, mystery and magic with a never-ending back catalogue of intriguing, larger than life characters and memorable stories that transport us to places where our imagination is the only limitation.

“We thought this year would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate both the opening of The Word, National Centre of the Written Word, as well as bring to life the classic tales and vivid characters from children’s stories which can be found in our new state-of-the-art cultural venue.

“It is hoped that the parade will ignite young people’s imaginations and help them foster a love for reading and writing.

“The parade promises to be a real spectacle.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, and Sandy Harris from Creative Seed launching this years South Tyneside Summer Parade at The Word, with colourful characters from childrens literature.

“It is much loved by residents and visitors alike and as a traditional part of the festival, brings a real sense of community and vibrancy to the borough.”

The parade will start at the Town Hall along Fowler Street and Ocean Road to the seafront, where the entertainment will continue with live music and storytelling-themed family friendly activities in Bents Park.

South Tyneside Council has enlisted local community interest company Creative Seed to direct the parade.

Creative Seed will work with schools, dance troupes and community groups over the coming months to develop ideas and choreography, as well as costumes and decorations for the floats.

Performers take part in last year's summer parade.

Interested groups are invited to attend a meeting taking place on Tuesday, March 14 at 6.30pm, at The Word, in Market Place, South Shields.