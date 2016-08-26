South Shields Sailing Club set to hold two national championships

Sailing fans will be able to cheer on two national championships in South Tyneside.

South Shields Sailing Club is set to welcome sailors, their families, and supporters thanks to support from South Tyneside Council.

The club, based in River Drive, is well known for its successful track record in hosting national sailing events.

Now thanks to a £1,000 grant from three of the borough’s Community Area Forums, it is set to host a further two national sailing championship events next month.

The funding from the East Shields and Whitburn, Riverside and the West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forums have helped the club purchase equipment and T-shirts which will be used during the Phantom National Championships, from September 2 to 4, and the Laser European Qualifiers, from September 17 to 18.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader with responsibility for leisure and culture, said: “It is wonderful that through the three Community Area Forums we have been able to support South Shields Sailing Club to purchase the equipment they need to host these high quality events in the sailing calendar.

“It is a privilege that South Tyneside is welcoming not just one but two national sailing competitions. I know South Shields Sailing Club is very proud to be hosting both events and the council has provided support and guidance to ensure that both events take place.”

Jason Riby, Commodore of South Shields Sailing Club, said: “We are pleased to be hosting these prestigious national events and we are very grateful for the financial support being provided.”