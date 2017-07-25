Watch: How your password can keep cyber criminals at bay

Password hardening is the “first line of defence” against cyber criminals

We told earlier this week how the number of reported online offences has nearly doubled across the Durham force area over the last 12 months and increased by almost 50 per cent in neighbouring Northumbria.

The latest video from the Met promoting internet safety.

With similar increases nationwide, the Metropolitan Police have released the short films to inform internet users about how to stay secure when using the web by making a few simple changes to their online behaviours.

Detective Superintendent Neil Ballard, head of the Met’s Operation Falcon, which tackles cyber crime, said: “The use of password-hardening is the first line of defence against cyber criminals and is the first video clip that we feature.

“In the majority of cases, a strong password could have prevented criminals from gaining access.

“This video clip gives a simple step-by-step on how to create a virtually impenetrable password that will defend accounts from all types of criminal attack.”

The video clips cover the five main causes of cyber-related frauds, which are having weak or insecure passwords, failing to install security updates on devices, using insecure or public wifi, being vulnerable to identity theft and being vulnerable to phishing.

A new video will appear on our website every morning between Monday and Friday.

Other related articles include our A-Z of cyber-crime terms so that you know your bitcoins from your botnets.