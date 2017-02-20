Jarrow School team into national F1 Schools competition final

A team of students from Jarrow School have won through to the 2017 F1 in Schools STEM Challenge National Finals.

The pupils were successful at the north east regional final of the competition.

Jarrow’s team, Impulso, won the Development Class category in the regional final held at Nissan Sunderland.

This Formula 1® linked challenge, renowned as the largest global educational initiative, inspires students to put classroom theory into practice designing, developing, manufacturing and racing a scale model F1 race car.

It features three classes of competition, with an Entry Class, offering a low-cost, time-efficient competition, which introduces students to the F1 in Schools programme, a Development Class that takes students to the second level, moving on the Professional Class for the more experienced students.

Impulso and the other north east class winners will compete against the winners from ten other regional finals at the national event next month, to be held at Silverstone in the iconic Wing building.

Success at this national event could see them jet off to a Formula 1 Grand Prix later this year for the F1 in Schools World Finals, where they will compete for the Bernie Ecclestone World Champions Trophy.

Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, said: “We’ve seen excellent work from all the students at the regional final, with new ideas, ingenious design solutions and incredible passion.

“They, and their teachers, are a credit to their schools and prove just how inspiring F1 in Schools can be, whether students are interested in management, engineering or designing.”