Entertainer Ray Spencer hosts special gala show to mark his 60th birthday

A much-loved entertainer is inviting South Tynesiders to help make his 60th birthday extra special.

Ray Spencer will be hosting 60 Glorious Years – a gala show celebrating the borough’s talent – at the Customs House, Mill Dam, South Shields, on Sunday, February 5.

However, the venue’s executive director knows very little about the evening’s plans!

Ray said: “I can’t wait for the night, I don’t know what to expect because I’ve been kept in the dark – it’s all a bit of a surprise.

“Hopefully as many friends of The Customs House will come along for a special night of entertainment.”

Ray has been a familiar face on the borough’s showbiz circuit for most of his life.

He’s most renowned for his role as children’s entertainer Tommy The Trumpeter.

Prof Grahame Wright, chairman of The Customs House Trust, said: “Ray has been a fundamental pillar of the Customs House’s success and we’re pleased to be able to celebrate this milestone birthday. He is well-known as the co-writer, director, and star of the annual pantomime and has brought numerous brilliant performances to the stage.

“He is the heart and soul of The Customs House and is loved and respected across the borough.

“Ray is a passionate advocate for our local community. He commits himself passionately and endlessly to improving our borough through art, entertainment, and learning and it’s a privilege to work and laugh with him.”

Tickets for the show cost £15, £14 for concessions, or £50 which includes a meal and post-show party.

To book, call 454 1234.