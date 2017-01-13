Motorists reminded to take care as severe weather hits the region

As predicted heavy snowfall hit the region this morning and drivers are being advised to take extra care.

Police are warning of icy roads and the traffic is already being affected with reports of A19 northbound from Hartlepool to Seaham being down to one lane, with heavy traffic Dalton Park.

Blizzards started at around 5am this morning and Northumbria Police said there is heavy snowfall on the A1.

A spokesman for the force said: "Please allow enough time for your journey. Drive safely."

The area is also expecting high tides this morning.

The spokesman said: "We are expecting high tides throughout the morning with high waves in coastal areas which could cause some flooding. Measures are in place to minimise flooding but please be careful if you’re out and about and don’t take any unnecessary risks."