Fire crew rescues bird of prey from tree in South Shields

A bird of prey has been rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a tree in South Shields.

A crew from Gateshead fire station used a specialist ladder platform to carry out the rescue in West Way shortly after 9.30am today.

"It was a Harris Hawk that apparently had been stuck in the tree for two days," said a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

"It was being attacked by other birds.

"We sent an aerial ladder platform vehicle from Gateshead and two members of the crew went up in the cage and released the bird.

"It flew off and the owner is now hoping it will make its own way home."