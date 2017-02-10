Football team looking the business thanks to kind sponsor

A school football team is sporting a new look as they head into the semi-finals of a regional competition - thanks to a South Tyneside businessman.

Paul Leonard who owns Jarrow-based Leonard Flooring answered a call from Hebburn’s St Joseph’s RC Academy’s Year Seven pupils, who were in need of new strips.

I couldn’t be more proud of the lads Matthew Obee

The team, are competing in the semi-finals of the Crompton and Harrison Cup tournament, later today, where they will take on pupils from St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields.

They have also reached the semi-finals of the South Tyneside Cup.

Coach, Matthew Obee said: “The year seven football team are working very hard together as a team. They are enjoying their football, and are representing their school in the right way.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the lads.”

Mr Obee added: “St Joseph’s rely on the kind sponsorship of local companies if the football teams are to have new strips to play in.

“Paul Leonard, owner of Paul Leonard carpets, has very kindly stepped in to sponsor the year seven football team, providing them with a brand new set of football strips.”

Mr Leonard, who set up his company based at United 25, Royal Industrial Estate in Jarrow, in 2013, said: “A lot of our customers are from South Tyneside, so this is our way of giving something back to the community.

“We are a family run business and already sponsor a lot of teams within the borough and it also helps to promote the company while helping the kids at the same time.”

