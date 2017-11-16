Former schoolmates are a class act at South Shields’ HTG

Schoolmates Graham Wight and Kevin Howell are teaming up again.

Graham has joined South Shields-based Howell Technology Group (HTG) as chief executive officer.

The 43-year-old will work alongside managing director and founder Kevin and finance director Sarah Howell, taking responsibility for the future strategy and direction of the business.

Formed in 2005, HTG is an IT consultancy specialising in digital and technology services, for clients in the public and private sectors.

The company’s expanding client base includes UK Government, finance, healthcare, utilities and education.

In addition to Graham’s appointment, the company has also hired two new consultants, bringing the headcount to 11 and expects this to increase to 30 in the next year.

The company is based at One Trinity Green, South Shields, a managed workspace for new and growing companies, where it has recently acquired new office space, doubling its current occupation in anticipation of the expanding team.

“I have known Graham since secondary school and our careers have followed similar paths working globally with enterprise clients over the years,” said Kevin.

“His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we look to grow HTG’s client base and develop our presence globally as a digital market leader.

“We both have a passion for our region and we want to grow our business significantly in South Tyneside, employing talented, local people and offering high quality apprenticeships.

“We already invest in the borough via sponsorship of South Shields Football Club and Westoe Rugby Club and we have established strong links with a local school, Westoe Crown Primary, with whom we have donated significant numbers of computers and related equipment.”

HTG already has a digital suite, which can be utilised to demonstrate new product offerings to potential customers as well as replicating existing or potential issues while moving to a full cloud or hybrid cloud hosted environment.

Graham, said: “Many organisations are looking to move their IT to the cloud and believe that this can be achieved simply through good planning.

“What many overlook are the legacy issues from their current IT infrastructure that can impact on ability to operate in the cloud.”