Grand Central Rail named UK's highest-rated long distance operator

Grand Central Rail is amongst the top train operators for customer satisfaction, according to a survey by Which?

Consumer magazine, Which? has published research showing the operator is Britain’s highest-rated long distance operator in the UK, achieving a 72% satisfaction score.

Grand Central was ranked above many competing long distance operators, achieving five stars for punctuality and reliability.

Part of the Arriva group - the service which links Sunderland, Hartlepool and other North East towns to York and London - was recognised favourably for seat availability and value for money.

Richard McClean, Managing Director at Grand Central Rail, said: “At Grand Central we listen to our customers and put their feedback into action to ensure we are always operating at the heart of the communities that we serve.

"We understand that it is important to provide great value services and experiences that match, if not exceed, customer expectations and this is what has led to high levels of customer satisfaction with our service.

“We continue to pride ourselves on the reliability of our trains and we are delighted that our investments in our fleet over the last couple of years have been recognised.

"We are always looking for ways to improve passenger experiences further, whether that is through our ongoing support for the regeneration of Wakefield Kirkgate or continuing to work with our volunteer station ambassadors, providing help and guidance for passengers at the start and end of their journey.”