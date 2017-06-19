Appeal for thousands more blood donors in South Tyneside

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people in South Tyneside to say #ImThere and start saving lives by registering as new blood donors during National Blood Week this week.

Over the last year, 900,000 people have given up their time to help patients in need, but the service needs 200,000 new blood donors each year to ensure patients in the future have access to the blood they need, when they need it.

Could you give blood?

Last year, 16,987 people in Tyne and Wear gave blood at least once but bosses say new blood donors are crucial for ensuring we have the right mix of blood groups to meet patient need in the years to come.

There is a particular need for more young people, who will become the next generation of donors, as half of all donors in England are over 45. To sign up or book an appointment, visit: www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 1232323.