Brexit blamed for sagging numbers of boob jobs

Brexit is to blame for the number of Brits having a nip and tuck or boob job falling to the lowest in a decade.

Instead they have chosen cheaper alternatives to face lifts such as dermal fillers and wrinkle-relaxing injections such as Botox.

But plastic surgeons say procedures to deal with 'mummy tummies' will be the next big thing as women try to get back their pre-pregnancy shape.

Latest figures also showed men's tummy tucks shooting up by 47 per cent, but dropping by six per cent for women.

Doctors believe the procedure is still popular as there are no non-surgical options for removing excess flabby skin, and more people are shedding the pounds and wanting to ditch their deflated spare tyres.

Boob jobs remained the most common surgery for women, with almost 8,000 going under the knife last year - although numbers fell by a fifth overall.

The data, from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, revealed that as the EU referendum loomed, people tended to avoid major changes, and as a result opted for cheaper, less permanent procedures - with facial injections showing a steady rise.

Consultant plastic surgeon and former BAAPS President Rajiv Grover said: "The background of negative news and economic uncertainty seems to have re-invigorated the famous British 'stiff upper lip' - achieved, however, through dermal fillers and wrinkle-relaxing injections rather than surgery."

Consultant plastic surgeon Gerard Lambe predicts 'mummy makeovers' will rise in 2017 - with women who have finished their families opting for multiple cosmetic procedures to get their pre-baby bodies back.

He added: "Personally I've noticed an increase in 'mummy makeovers', where women who are in their 40s and have finished their families are coming in and wanting combined procedures - tummy tucks, liposuction and their breasts done.

"Women who have birthed kids are often very fit and motivated and are able to push themselves to recover from that sort of thing. I definitely think it will be big this year."