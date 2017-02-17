Dental staff back Best of Health Awards

Staff at a dental practice have spoken of their pride in backing this year’s Best of Health Awards.

mydentist Olivers House has lent its support to the awards - staged by the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette - which seel to honour outstanding people in the health profession.

Recently rebranded, the practice, based on Durham Road, Sunderland, is celebrating more than 30 years in the industry, covering all aspects of dental care from children’s services to advanced cosmetic treatments.

Practice manager Melissa Nicholson said she was looking forward to celebrating the achievements of health professionals across the region.

She said: “The practice takes pride in the high standards of health care provided in the north east and are delighted to sponsor this event to recognise the many achievements and hard work delivered by local people daily.”

This year’s Best of Health competition will be searching for even more examples of excellence in the health world.

That’s because our 2017 awards includes South Tyneside as well as Sunderland.

This year mydentist has backed the awards alongside South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Members of the public and health workers are asked to nominate health professionals including GPs, hospital doctors, nurses and dentists among others who represent excellence in the health world.

Once the nominations are in, a shortlist will be drawn up and the finalists will be invited to a finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, on Thursday, April 27.

There are lots of categories to choose from, so there’s no excuse not to put your own health hero in the running for honours.

To nominate someone for an award, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than April 7.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

l GP of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Long term achievement.

There will be one winner - covering all areas - chosen in the following categories.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Dental Nurse of the Year.

1 Team of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be chosen for South Tyneside only.

l Community Nurse of the Year.