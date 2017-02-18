Entries pour in for the health awards

A glut of awards nominations have already been submitted for health heroes across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

After just four days of competition, the names of more than 30 deserving causes had been put forward for the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette Best of Health Awards.

It is a great start but we want even more. We want lots of nominations for all categories so that we can make the job of the judges a really difficult one Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette reporter

We have already received nominations for dentists, nurses, hospital doctors, hospital teams and opticians.

Others have come in for those who provide excellent customer service and people who are deemed to be unsung heroes.

So whether you are a GP, a hospital doctor, a nurse or a dentist, there’s a trophy awaiting the champion in TWO health areas.

If you are an optometrist, therapist, care worker or dental nurse, there’s a category for each of you too.

And then there’s the midwives, pharmacists, unsung heroes and those with long-term achievement.

In fact, there’s so many sections, it is worth taking a look at the list below before deciding which section to enter your own health hero in.

Nominations can come from all sources.

Members of the public can nominate. So can health workers – either for themself or for a worthy colleague.

In fact, anyone can put a deserving cause in the running for a trophy.

Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, and NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations is Friday, April 7, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand finale will be held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

THE CATEGORIES.

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

l GP of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the year.

l Customer Service/

Unsung Hero of the

Year.

l Long-term achievement.

There will be one

winner – covering all

areas – chosen in the following categories.

l Care Worker of the

Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Dental nurse of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be

chosen for South Tyneside only.

l Community nurse of the Year.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Friday, April 7.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland,DH4 5RA.