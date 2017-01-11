How much does obesity cost the economy?

More than half of Brits have started 2017 overweight - despite making a resolution last year to shed the pounds.

Research has also shown that only 10% of those who pledged to lose weight going into 2016 managed to stick to their guns and succeed.

This week is dedicated to the JanUary campaign, which promotes making a healthy change that's good for "U". It focuses on understanding what we eat and drink, physical activity and supporting people to lose weight.

And a study carried out by Journalistic.org and Savoy Stewart has shown the impact of living an unhealthy lifestyle - and how it affects industries across Britain.

SHAPING UP: Five tips on how to get a flat stomach in 2017



Lifestyle-related diseases are costing the economy more than £8.2million a year - and in line with the JanUary campaign, formerly National Obesity Awareness Week, this research looked at which industries are most in danger of putting on weight due to the nature of their career choice, and how much this can cost companies in sick days.

Employees can develop problems in the workplace, and also succumb to lifestyle and economic factors which alter the likelihood of become overweight, or obese.

What do you think we should do to tackle the UK obesity epidemic?



The national obesity average currently sits at 62%.

And those working in administration are in the most danger, with obesity rates of 77%. Employees in the leisure and hospitality are the least likely to be at risk, with the number of those overweight and obese at 52%.

Darren Best, MD of Savoy Stewart, said: “Multiple industries are losing millions of pounds a year due to workers being increasingly absent due to sickness, as well as an advance in prejudice against those overweight.

"Managers must encourage their employees to maintain a healthy lifestyle both in and out of the office.

"We encourage our employees to get out of the office during lunch hours, which not only keeps you active, but refreshes the brain, keeping our employees productive.

"It is vital that senior staff and managers take time out of their schedule to do this, influencing a healthy workforce.”