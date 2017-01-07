Hebburn dental health shock figures

People in Hebburn lose more teeth than average, according to new research.

The data - from mydentist, which has half a million patients in the region - indicates that people in the town have had 19.18 extractions for every 100 patients in the last year compared to 12.22 extractions across the North East as a whole and an average of 11.14 for the UK.

Steve Williams, clinical services director for mydentist, which has a surgery in Station Roaf, Hebburn, said: “We’ve seen a surge in the number of patients coming to us who haven’t seen a dentist for five years or more.

“We see the impact on their teeth.

“You’re much less likely to lose your teeth if you visit the dentist regularly. Research proves common problems such as tooth decay could be prevented in 60 per cent of people if they made regular visits to their dental practice and maintained good oral hygiene.”

He added: “It’s vital that people have access to a dentist that can offer them appointments when they need it and first class care that prevents problems that, if untreated, could lead to tooth loss.”

Top tips for a healthy mouth include:

* Brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste

* Avoid sugary drinks and fruit juice, they attack and weaken the enamel on your teeth

* Reduce the frequency of sugary snacks and drinks and if consuming, restrict to meal times

* Have chewing gum after you’ve eaten to neutralise harmful acids in your mouth

* Visit your dentist regularly to have your mouth and teeth checked before problems arise