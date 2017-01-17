Internet company plans for former police station

A former police station could be given a new lease of life by an Internet company.

Plans have been submitted to South Tyneside Council to transform the old satellite police station in North Road, Boldon Colliery.

An application has been submitted for the station to be changed into a building of ‘mixed use’.

With the ground floor earmarked for storage and distribution, while the first and second floors would be used as an office by an Internet company which will dispatch orders.

The plans have been submitted by Victoria Oman of South Shields and the building’s owner is the Police and Crime Commissioner For Northumbria.

Her application states: “The building was used as a police station. I intend to use the building for mixed use.”

It was announced in 2014 that the station was to close as part of Northumbria Police’s restructuring plans,

Also for the chop were station in Sunderland road, Harton Village, South Shields, and Victoria Road East, Hebburn.

During this same time it was revealed that 400 jobs were to go as the force bid to save £104m, in response to the coalition Government’s funding cuts.

The force was also due to lose 230 members of civilian staff, slash its number of senior officers by 200, close “expensive” stations and cut the number of area commands from six to three.

An additional £46m needed to be saved by March 2017, with £58m in savings already delivered since the start of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review in 2010.

A decision will be made at a future planning meeting.