Jarrow couple's New Year baby joy as Khaleesi arrives early

A Jarrow couple's 2017 got off to the most joyous start possible – with the early arrival of their new daughter.

Ashleigh Prior, 28, gave birth to Khaleesi Ra'niya Wynne at South Tyneside District Hospital today.

By her side was partner Youssef Wynne, 32, but the arrival of their baby was unexpected, as she was not due until January 12.

Khaleesi, weighing 6lbs 10.5oz, was delivered by midwife Alison Nicholson.

Mother and baby are doing well following the birth, which took place at 12.53pm.

Mr Wynne, who has one son, and Ms Prior, who has a son and two daughters, are overjoyed at the perfect addition to their family.

Mr Wynne said: “We are absolutely over the moon to welcome Khaleesi into the world.

“Everything went perfectly well with the birth.

“It was over and done with quite quickly, and we can’t thank the midwives at the hospital enough.”

The family had considered the prospect of a New Year baby because of the closeness of the due date.

Mr Wynne added: “We had been joking with Ashleigh’s mam on New Year’s Eve about whether we might have a New Year baby, but we weren’t expecting it to happen.

“Now it has happened though and we couldn’t be happier.”