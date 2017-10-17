Jarrow knife attack victim says he feared for his life

The victim of a knife-attack has told he feared for his life as he felt the blade cut into his neck.

Sean Smith was left needing hospital treatment after being stabbed on the steps of Jarrow Metro Station.

Jarrow knife attack victim Sean Smith

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old was injured as he made his way home from a friend’s house - where he had been staying after a night out.

Now home and recovering from his ordeal, Sean, from South Shields, who works as a shop fitter, said “I thought I was dead”.

Sean said: “I was on the way to get the Metro when it happened.

I thought I was dead. I had lost that much blood Sean Smith

“I got a wound on my neck and there was a lot of blood.”

He added: “I managed to ring for an ambulance and made my way to the bus station to find out where I was. I didn’t know the street.

“When the police arrived, one of the officers grabbed my neck to stop the bleeding while we waited for the ambulance. “

He added: “I thought I was dead.

I had lost that much blood. “

Sean was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he underwent scans and treatment to his wound.

He said: “My wife came up to the hospital. She has been so supportive.

“At the moment I just feel weak and I can’t stand being in the house on my own.

“I am having to take time off work as I’m in no fit state to go back yet.

“Everything is just going through my head at the minute.

“It’s just frightening to think what could have happened.”

The attack happened at around 6am on Saturday morning at Jarrow Metro Station.

Police say one man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Last night, he was still in police custody.

Chief Inspector Lisa Hogan said: “This was an horrific attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

“Thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening and he should make a full recovery.”

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “It’s believed there were people at the Metro station yesterday morning who may have witnessed the incident and police are keen for them to get in contact.

Anyone with information to the attack is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 264 141017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.