Jarrow staff and pupils dress up to raise cash for cancer charity

Staff and pupils at a South Tyneside school donned ‘something silly’ to raise vash for a very srious cause.

Epinay Business & Enterprise School in Jarrow took part in the fun initiative on Friday - World Cancer Day - which saw them dress up to raise £300 for Cancer Research UK.

The day was organised by PE teacher Ann Walsh, who is also the chair of the annual Relay For Life - an event which saw her awarded a British Empire Medal for her fundraising efforts.

Ann said she was delighted with the youngsters’ efforts.

She said: “The whole school dressed up in something silly.

“Many of the staff and kids wore pyjamas and slippers, but there were also those who wore wigs, dressed as animals and even Harry Potter.

“It went really well and was supported by our executive head Chris Rue, who also fundraised in his other school Park View, raising £84.”

Those taking part all paid £1 to dress up and had the chance to buy wristbands called Unity Bands to raise further funds.

Mrs Walsh added: “I had my pyjamas on and it was the warmest I have been since September when I and made a vow to wear shorts all year to raise funds for the charity.

“We did something at the school last year but this year we wanted to do something silly to try and engage everybody. “I first suggested pyjamas, because at the relay we try to get the message out that cancer never sleeps.

“We wanted to say that even though we are wearing them at school, we are not sleeping.”