Jarrow youngsters’ auction raises Children in Need cash

Pupils at a South Tyneside school pitted their selling skills against each other to raise funds for Children In Need.

Students in year Nine at Jarrow School hosted their very own J-Bay day and Christmas fayre - offering a range of items for sale.

A live auction, open to the public at the school in Field Terrace, Jarrow, was also held to further boost the funds with items donated by a range of businesses and sports clubs.

Susan Green, work-related learning co-ordinator said: “Pupils held a Christmas fayre selling donated and new items. They also developed their own games for people to take part in.

“We’ve held this day for the past 10 years and were given the title of a Loyal Supporter of Children In Need a while ago.

“We had a lot of donations, lot’s of tickets to games and gift vouchers which were auctioned.

“It was an absolutely massive event and a really good day.

“It’s something the pupils really enjoy being part of.”

Kitchen staff also got into the Children In Need spirit by running a cake sale.

The event was one of a number taking place throughout South Tyneside to raise funds for the charity which provides grants to projects in the UK supporting children and young people who are disadvantaged, including those living in poverty, those who are victims of abuse or neglect or disabled.