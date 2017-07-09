KT Tunstall gets South Tyneside summer concerts off to scorching start

Hit singer KT Tunstall got the South Tyneside Festival summer concerts off to a scorching start in South Shields yesterday.

The Suddenly I See star entertained thousands of fans at Bents Park on a glorious day in the sunshine.

I always love performing in the North East KT Tunstall

She performed all of her well-known tunes as families danced the afternoon away.

The Scottish songstress reflected on the ‘fantastic crowd’ which greeted her in South Shields.

She said: “I always love performing in the North East.

“It reminds me a lot of Edinburgh.

“You’re always guaranteed a fantastic crowd, as we were in South Shields.

“It was very exciting to play in front of so many people in the headline slot.

“The weather was lovely as well, so it was a great afternoon.”

She added: “I enjoy performing more and more as I get older.

“I get so much out of it, and appreciate more than ever the opportunities I get.”

KT was supported by South Shields acts Big Red and the Grinners and Charlotte Yanni.

Big Red and the Grinners were KT’s warm-up act, and were delighted to play in front of a home crowd.

Lead singer Paul Randall said: “It was very exciting for us to play here, and we had lots of family and friends in the audience.

“This is the biggest crowd we’ve played in front of and it was fantastic for us.”

Boyband Busted will take to the stage at Bents Park in the second of the summer concerts on Sunday.

They will be supported by popular South Tyneside acts The Understudies, Sonny and Call on Sunday, who were formerly known as The Waiters.

On July 23, Louisa Johnson will be in town, supported by Jedward, 5 After Midnight and Matt Terry, and the concerts will conclude on July 30 with Sister Sledge, supported by band The Shakes.