Little Mix win Brit for best single after launching awards show

Little Mix have taken home a Brit after they were in the running for a hat trick of awards at tonight's glittering ceremony.

The band, South Shields girls Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, plus bandmates Jessy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, took to the stage to collect the title at the O2 Arena in London.

It followed their performance as they helped get the party under way.

They claimed victory in the Best British Single category with their song Shout Out To My Ex against Alan Walker with ‘Faded’; Calum Scott with ‘Dancing On My Own; Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna with ‘This Is What You Came For’; Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie with ‘Rockabye’; Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’; James Arthur and ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’; Jonas Blue feat. Dakota with ‘Fast Car’ Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’ and Zayn, Perrie's former boyfriend, with ‘Pillowtalk’.

They missed out on on the Best Artist video award with their entry Hair, which also features Sean Paul.

The top spot was taken by One Direction, who are taking a break from making music and also featured Zayn until his departure from the act almost two years ago.

Little Mix on the red carpet as they made their way into the Brits ceremony. Photo by Press Association.

Their video History was hailed the winner.

Others in line for it were Adele wit ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’; Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna with ‘This Is What You Came For’; Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - with ‘Rockabye’; Coldplay and ‘Hymn For The Weekend’; James Arthur with ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’; Jonas Blue featuring Dakota with ‘Fast Car’;; Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson with ‘Girls Like’ and again, Zayn with ‘Pillowtalk’.

They are also missed out on the British Group title to The 1975, with Bastille, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead also shortlisted.

The girls collect their award at the Brits 2017 ceremony.