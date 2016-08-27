Bank holiday fun for families at former colliery site

A day of family fun is on the cards this bank holiday at a South Tyneside sports and social club.

Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare is set to be turned into a haven of sporting and entertainment for visitors on Monday.

The annual event - popular during the mining era - was resurrected three years ago by trustees at the venue in Low Road, South Shields following a 25-year gap.

Since then the fun day has grown with more activities added for families to enjoy and more new faces coming through the gates.

Former miner and Trustee Ronnie Peterson said: “Every year the fun days have become more popular with families and the local community.

“Every year we have more and more people coming through the gates which gives us a chance to show off the venue and what it has to offer to the community.

“There’ll be lots of activities for the kids and those young at heart to get involved in throughout the day.

Activities on offer at the event include face painting; children’s disco; five-a-side shoot out; rounders; hoola hoops and bouncy castle.

A karaoke will also be available for people to try out their singing skills with music provided by the Mojo Men.

Mr Peterson added: “We hope to see even more people coming along to enjoy the day.”

Gates to the event open at 11.30am. Entry is free.

To contact the welfare call 456 6166