Body recovered from Tyne is that of missing man

Police say a body recovered from the River Tyne is that of a missing man.

Officers received a report that the body of a man had been found in the river near to Collingwood Terrace in Dunston, Gateshead, shortly before 7pm last night
He has now been identified as Aidan Dickinson, who was 21 and from Gateshead, and his next of kin have been informed.
Aidan had been reported to police as a missing person on Sunday.
A report has been prepared for the coroner.

