Family fun at Harton and Westoe sports day

Families turned out in force to enjoy the annual sports day in South Tyneside.

Hosted by the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare Club, yesterday’s event saw the sun shine - and hundreds of people gather at the club, in Low Lane, South Shields, to enjoy a variety of fun activities aiming to bring together residents and the former mining community.

Hola Hooping Jen Thompson at the Harton Miners Family Sports Day held at Harton and Westoe Colliery Welfare Ground.

Scores of families made the most of the warm weather to take part in activities - which ranged from traditional races to bouncy castles and face paining, to help keep youngsters and those young at heart entertained.

Former miner Chris Meston, 66, from Lizard Lane, Whitburn, who was the organiser of the event, said he was thrilled with the turn out and pleased the event was another success this year.

He said: “The weather was great, so we were pleased to see a couple of hundred people throughout the course of the day.

“We have had a few things going on this year, with the bouncy castle, face paining and a children’s entertainer.

“We also had quite a few young football teams playing tournaments throughout the day involving teams including Harton and Westoe Angels along with Harton and Westoe Lions, Kings and Sharks teams from Harton and Westoe Mini Miners take part.

“It is important to keep the mining heritage going through events like this and it is a great to see the families out enjoying the day in the good weather.”

Youngsters who turned out to the fun day were also able to take part in hula hooping and a range of races including the traditional egg and spoon race and relays.

Parent Lynne Shearer, from Prince Consort Road Jarrow, said it had been a lovely family day out.

She said: “It has been great, there is lots of activities on for the children and everyone seems to have had great fun on the bouncy castle.”

Carole Sanderson from Hartford Street, Killingworth, was enjoying the day with her family.

She said: “It is a really good event and it has been a great turn out as the weather is so nice!”