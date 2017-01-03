Metro passengers returning to work face New Year delays

Commuters returning to work after the festive period are facing delays on the Metro this morning.

Tyne and Wear Metro, has announced that trains running between Jesmond and South Hylton and Jesmond and South Shields are being delayed by up to 20 minutes due to a failed train.

On the My_Metro Twitter account the service said: "We are starting to move trains through platform 1 at Jesmond now, so the service should resume fully, but will be subject to delays."

There is also a delay on the Sunderland extension due to a track circuit fault on Network Rail infrastructure. This is affecting both Sunderland and East Boldon trains.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.