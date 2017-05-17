Metro signals support for South Shields FC ahead of trip to Wembley

The Tyne and Wear Metro has signalled its support for South Shields FC as the club trains its eyes on success this weekend.

The Mariners are preparing to travel to London for the FA Vase final this weekend.

Metro have joined businesses from across the borough in showing support for the Mariners.

The match against Cleethorpes Town on Sunday will be the club’s first-ever visit to Wembley Stadium, and excitement in the town is palpable.

To recognise the backing the Mariners are being given, Metro has joined other businesses in displaying its support.

Electronic passenger information screens at stations across the borough now have a good luck message for Shields ahead of the final.

The messages are scrolling on the information screens at Metro stations between Pelaw and South Shields, with the wording: “Good luck SSFC, FA Vase Final 21 May”.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “Everyone at Metro wishes South Shields Football Club all the very best at Wembley on Sunday.

“We’ve added our own good luck messages to the passenger information displays at our station across South Tyneside.

“The whole town and the wider region is behind the club in its bid to win the FA Vase.”

Nexus, which owns and manages Metro, will be running additional early morning Metros for Mariners fans making their way to Newcastle to catch their connections to London on Sunday ahead of the 12.15pm kick off at Wembley.

Mr Lewis added: “We have an extra early morning departure in the plan so that fans can get to Newcastle Central station in plenty of time to board the mainline services headed south.”

Up to 15,000 Shields fans are expected to descend on London this weekend for arguably the biggest game in the club’s history.

The Mariners will be aiming to complete a remarkable clean sweep of trophies this season, having already secured the Northern League Division One title, as well as the Durham Challenge Cup and Northern League Cup.

Their success in the league this season also secured a promotion to the Evo-Stik League Division One North, which will see them compete against the likes of Scarborough, Colwyn Bay and Bamber Bridge.

This season also saw the club break an unnofficial world record, having won 32 games consecutively in all competitions between November and April.