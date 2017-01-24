Multi-million pound seafront project reaches completion

A multi-million pound scheme to upgrade part of South Tyneside’s coastline has been completed.

The project, which started just over a year ago, has been carried out on the seafront area between Littlehaven and Sandhaven beaches in South Shields, as part of the council’s aim to create an attractive public space.

The scheme, which was paid with £1.5m from the Coastal Communities Fund and £529,000 from South Tyneside Council, includes new hard and soft landscaping and seating between the south pier and skate park.

The owners of Ocean Beach Pleasure Park have also supported the improvements by opening up the back of the amusement arcades with new entrances and doorways.

Different materials including wood and concrete and bespoke features such as spinning cup seats and concrete imprints, have also been installed.

Coun John Anglin, lead member for regeneration and economy, said: “This project has really revitalised this stretch of the coastline.

“It complements a considerable amount work that has already gone into regenerating the foreshore.

“It has made the area more open and accessible, as well as improving connectivity between the north and south promenades.

“We’re confident that this work will provide a welcome boost to visitor and tourist numbers and reinforce South Shields’ appeal as a vibrant year-round coastal resort.”

He added: “By investing in our seafront we are not only enhancing the visitor experience but we are creating the right environment for private sector investment, helping to create a sustainable long term economy.”

The scheme has also included improvements to the public toilets and new access points on to the promenade.

Michael Sheeran, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park owner, said: “The work has really brought the area to life.

“It should further enhance the town’s tourist offer.”