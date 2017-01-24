49 things only dads of daughters will know

Dads, assemble! Because here's a list of all the things you should know if you have a daughter at home.

A study of 500 dads with daughters under 18 has revealed the top things fathers with a little girl will have mastered.

So do you know all the members of One Direction? How to paint nails? What a pirouette is?

How many dad points can you get, based on this list?

Here is the full list of things that dads with daughters should know ...

1. Who Barbie's boyfriend is

2. What a pirouette is

3. Glitter gets everywhere

4. How to give the perfect cuddle

5. How to make her feel special

6. How to clean showers full of hair

7. How to shop

8. How to make everything better

9. Girls like getting dirty too

10. When Strictly Come Dancing is on

11. Who the members of One Direction are

12. How to dance with her on your feet

13. You understand it will take hours to get into the bathroom

14. That girls want to play football as well

15. They don't always want pink and purple

16. How to skip

17. That chocolate or ice cream covers a multitude of sins

18. How important it is to colour co-ordinate

19. That girls also like to build dens and climb trees

20. How to play with dolls

21. How to stop a nightmare

22. How to break up a fight between her and her mother

23. How to paint nails

24. How to show enthusiasm when watching a girlie movie or a musical show

25. Who the winner of last year's The X Factor was

26. How to dance

27. How to ice skate

28. How to French plait

29. How to face paint

30. That you always need to have a hairband handy

31. How to bake the perfect cake

32. How to roller skate

33. How to have a perfect tea party

34. What Taylor Swift's latest hit is

35. That she needs to change her outfit five times a day

36. How to say "no" gently when she asks to marry you

37. The names of all four members of Little Mix

38. How to behave at a pop concert

39. How to tie ballet shoes

40. How to cartwheel

41. How to get chewing gum out of long hair

42. What objects in the house make a great popstar microphone

43. The dance moves to the Macarena

44. How to make a pair of fairy wings

45. How to be a make-up model and wear eyeshadow and lipstick

46. All the words to Olly Murs' Troublemaker

47. The difference between fuchsia and pink

48. What to do for a spa day at home

49. The words to Justin Bieber's Baby