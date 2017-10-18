People in South Tyneside urged to have their say over boundary changes

People in South Tyneside are being urged have their say on a review of parliamentary constituencies.

Under new government rules each area must have an electorate no smaller than 71,031 and no larger than 78,507.

What could be the new boundary changes made to South Shields

The move will see the number of constituencies in the region reduced from 29 to 25 with changes made to the areas represented by Jarrow and Hebburn MP Stephen Hepburn and South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

If agreed, it would mean Mr Hepburn’s area will include Gateshead wards of Felling, High Fell, Pelaw, and Windy Nook and Whitehills.

Meanwhile,

Mrs Lewell-Buck’s area will grow through the addition of the Boldon Colliery, and Cleadon and Boldon wards, both currently part of the Jarrow voting area.

South Tyneside Council spokesman

It could also see Simonside and Rekendyke ward in South Shields moved into Jarrow - a move opposed by South Tyneside Council and others.

The Boundary Commission has already held two sets of consultations into the proposals and is now calling on people to share their views on revised plans.

Residents have until Monday December 11 to make their views known in the final consultation held on the issue.

Following this third and final consultation, the Boundary Commissioners will consider all the evidence submitted throughout the process.

Stephen Hepburn

They will then decide on their final recommendations before submitting them to Parliament in September 2018.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “It is really important that as many people as possible have their say on the representations.

“We would encourage everyone to take this final opportunity to give their feedback and help shape the new constituencies.”

Maps of the revised proposals will be on display at both South Shields and Jarrow Town Halls until December 11.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck

All previous representations and information about how to respond to the final consultation can be found on the interactive Boundary Commission’s consultation website at www.bce2018.org.uk