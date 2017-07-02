Picture special: Thousands turn out for South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade

Thousands of people took to the streets of South Shields as the traditional street parade got the 2017 South Tyneside Summer Festival underway.

This year's parade was inspired by children's books, and there were some fantastic costumes on display among the 2,000 people who took part.

The summer parade made a colourful spectacle.

Quadruple-winning South Shields FC were among the stars of the show as they paraded their trophies through the streets on an open-top bus.

Our photographer Tom Banks was on hand to capture some memories of a great day. Here's a slideshow of his pictures.