Plans to bulldoze former village school in West Boldon

A disused village primary school could soon be razed to the ground with homes being built on the site.

Plans have been submitted for Boldon C of E Primary School in West Boldon to be demolished.

The school, in Don Gardens, closed it’s doors in August 2009 as part of the borough’s ‘Transforming Our Primary Schools (TOPS) scheme.

Despite a strong protest from parents who formed a ‘Save Our School’ campaign group and created a 4,100 signature petition - council bosses decided the building had too many surplus places.

An application has been sent to South Tyneside Council by Blaydon-based asbestos removal company Meta Limited to carry out demolition work.

The Diocese of Durham owns the land the school is built upon.

Although this application is only for demolition work the Diocese’s long term plans include selling the land with the aim for it to be turned into residential housing.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Durham said: “The land is currently owned by the Diocese and we have received an offer to purchase it for development of residential housing. The decisions on the use of the land rest with South Tyneside Council.“

In recent years the school has become a target to vandals.

Last August youths broke into the site and made a number of small fires after smashing many of the windows.

Comments can be made on the demolition plans until March 6, by searching for application number ‘ST/0076/17/RDCA’ on the planning section of www.southtyneside.gov.uk.