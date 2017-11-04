Police find body in search for missing man

Police searching for a missing man from South Tyneside have found a body.

Jed McCaffery, from Fellgate, had been reported missing from his home address after not being seen since October 31.

Northumbria Police said in a statement this morning: "Police searching for missing South Tyneside man Jed McCaffery have found the body of a man.

"Formal identification has yet to take place. The family of Mr McCaffery has been informed."