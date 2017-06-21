Donald Trump's controversial state visit left out of Queen's Speech

Donald Trump's controversial state visit to Britain appears to have been put on the backburner, as it was left out of the Queen's Speech setting out the Government's programme for the next two years.

The address to Parliament usually mentions planned state visits, but this edition only contains a reference to welcoming King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in July, despite Theresa May extending an invitation to the United States' president just a week after his inauguration.

It comes after the White House denied reports that Mr Trump told the Prime Minister he does not want to go ahead with the trip if it is going to lead to large-scale demonstrations.

His comments were reportedly made in a telephone call in "recent weeks" but a White House spokeswoman said the state visit "never came up on the call".

Downing Street refused to comment, saying only that the invitation, which was given by Mrs May on behalf of the Queen when she met Mr Trump in Washington in January, remained unchanged.

The decision to accord such a controversial president the honour of a state visit so soon after taking office was widely criticised at the time.

There was further criticism after Mr Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his response to the latest terror attacks on the capital.

When Mr Khan's office said he had simply been saying people should not be alarmed by the additional police presence on the streets, Mr Trump accused him of making "pathetic excuses", prompting the mayor to call for the visit to be dropped.