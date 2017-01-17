South Shields MP says Theresa May is putting ‘jobs and trade at risk’ by leaving single market

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck says Theresa May has placed “jobs and trade at risk” by announcing that Britain will look to leave the single market when departing the European Union.

Following Mrs May’s speech - where she set out her objectives for discussions in talks under Article 50 - Mrs Lewell-buck criticised the plan saying: “Theresa May has finally told us what ‘Brexit means Brexit’ really means – to leave the single market and the EU customs union, the agreement that allows us to trade freely with the biggest market in the world.

“Theresa May’s threat to change the UK’s economic model if the UK does not get a good deal is a very serious one for which she has no mandate and places jobs and trade at risk.

The MP added that some constituents in the borough had told her that, despite voting to leave, they did not expect to be told that Britain would leave the single market.

Sh added: “Judging by the responses I have already received from voters in Shields who voted to leave the European Union but most certainly did not believe they were voting to leave the single market, it is clear the Prime Minister’s plans will be on the Tory government’s terms not those of the British people.”

“I want to re-assure all voters in South Shields that I will do all I can to protect jobs and investment in our area.”

In June last year, 62% of voters in the South Shields area voted for Britain to leave the EU in a referendum, with nationally almost 52% doing the same.